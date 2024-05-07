Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

BW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,997.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

