BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.43.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $11.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.06. 1,982,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,110. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.