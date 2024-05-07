Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,014,000 after buying an additional 38,061 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

