Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.90 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. 822,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,788. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

