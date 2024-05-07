Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 259.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.85. 1,951,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,874. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

