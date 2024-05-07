Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,045 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,974,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,064,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

