Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of Comcast stock remained flat at $38.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 30,572,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,799. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

