Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 34,811 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $55,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $147,633,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after buying an additional 694,404 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

