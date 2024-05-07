David Gansberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.21. 1,316,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $98.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

