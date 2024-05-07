Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €23.08 ($24.82) and last traded at €23.58 ($25.35). 184,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.60 ($25.38).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

