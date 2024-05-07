EdgeRock Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.81. The stock had a trading volume of 74,627,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,115,875. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $567.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

