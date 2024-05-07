EdgeRock Capital LLC Buys 672 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Visa by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in Visa by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

NYSE V traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.65. 6,376,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,064. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $505.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.81 and its 200-day moving average is $266.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

