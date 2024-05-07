EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $143,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.50. 4,485,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,117. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

