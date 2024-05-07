EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 75.2% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.3% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $162.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $287.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

