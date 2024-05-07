EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 446,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 421,856 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,899. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

