EdgeRock Capital LLC Trims Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 18.4% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $25,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,992,000 after acquiring an additional 883,870 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,306,000 after buying an additional 437,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,475,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,150,000 after buying an additional 362,075 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock remained flat at $181.19 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,173. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $132.15 and a 52-week high of $184.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

