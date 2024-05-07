Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAT traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.00. 1,943,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,008. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $168.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.