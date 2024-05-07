Enegra (EGX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $180,411.44 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $200.24 or 0.00321080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.02 billion and $180,411.44 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.67812975 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $217,093.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.