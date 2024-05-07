Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 1,000 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50.

On Thursday, April 11th, Benjamin Hohl sold 14,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $346,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $59,312.50.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 608,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,340. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.