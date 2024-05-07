Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.60. 9,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 666% from the average session volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
Equitable Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Equitable Financial
Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable Financial
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.