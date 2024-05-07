Eri Chaya Sells 100,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.72. 461,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.83. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RH by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

