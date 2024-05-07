Everpar Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,844.48.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,605.41. 266,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,528.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3,418.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.