Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.41. 24,218,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,825,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

