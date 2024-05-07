Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,853,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,968,000 after purchasing an additional 138,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after buying an additional 72,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after buying an additional 1,171,985 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,786.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $1,614,534.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,998,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,460,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $132,387.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,786.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 741,506 shares of company stock worth $23,964,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. 601,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,837. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

