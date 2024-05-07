Everpar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.92. 1,697,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,372. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

