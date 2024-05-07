Evexia Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Evexia Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 891,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 1,364,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,185. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

