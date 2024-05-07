Evexia Wealth LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

