Evexia Wealth LLC Increases Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total transaction of $1,463,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,430,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $1,463,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,430,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $31,966,978. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reliance

Reliance Trading Up 1.1 %

RS traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,546. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.