Evexia Wealth LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. 1,631,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,578. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.