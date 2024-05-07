Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.71

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 38044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.