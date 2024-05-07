Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.79

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 774296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.1371267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

