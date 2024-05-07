Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading Down 4.5%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.90. 1,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Foxtons Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

