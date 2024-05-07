Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32.05 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $32.05 million and approximately $23,768.82 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share launched on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,373,786 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

