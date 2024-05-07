Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading Up 0.9%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €28.18 ($30.30) and last traded at €28.13 ($30.25). Approximately 1,560,800 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.87 ($29.97).
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.57.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
