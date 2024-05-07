G999 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.14 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $13.14 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00056504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001051 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

