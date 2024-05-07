Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.43 million.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. 1,281,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,506. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

