Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.85. 1,951,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,874. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day moving average is $196.83. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

