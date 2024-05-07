Hyman Charles D Buys 51 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ELV traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $536.06. The company had a trading volume of 692,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,833. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

