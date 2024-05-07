Hyman Charles D Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,596. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.05%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.