Hyman Charles D Lowers Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,470.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 285,955 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,015,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 636.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,978 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,788.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,190,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 1,747,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

