Hyman Charles D Purchases 4,000 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 641.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.9 %

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.