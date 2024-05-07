Hyman Charles D Purchases Shares of 1,324 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.67. 962,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,304. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.29 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

