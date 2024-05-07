Hyman Charles D Takes $248,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EG traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $378.75. 319,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

