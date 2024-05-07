Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) CEO John Swallow Sells 140,687 Shares

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.02), for a total value of €1,180,363.93 ($1,269,208.53). Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,546 shares in the company, valued at €10,097,750.94 ($10,857,796.71). The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

Shares of IDR stock traded up €0.59 ($0.63) on Tuesday, reaching €9.11 ($9.80). The stock had a trading volume of 85,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,305. The company has a market cap of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.71. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of €4.48 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of €9.70 ($10.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.70 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.11% of Idaho Strategic Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

