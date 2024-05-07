IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IESC traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.96. 175,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,630. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. IES has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $174.81.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at IES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $408,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,266 over the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,239,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IES by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in IES by 302.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in IES during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

