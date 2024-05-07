Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 558,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,330. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $284.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inozyme Pharma news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 1,716,398 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 6.3% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,270,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 242,080 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.