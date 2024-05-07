Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Sells 8,044 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35.
Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,581. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IAS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 547,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
