Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Sells 8,044 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 8th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35.

NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,581. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Integral Ad Science's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IAS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 547,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

