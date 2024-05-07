Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.29

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 180476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

