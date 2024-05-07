iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. 312,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

