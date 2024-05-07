K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.84

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 528796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.05.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of C$102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.2058658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

